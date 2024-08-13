Kidnap arrest after woman snatched from street

A police cordon was in place for most of the day on the street where the incident happened [BBC]

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a woman was seen being "dragged" into a car on a street in Bradford.

Police were called to Fairbank Road in Girlington in the early hours of Tuesday by residents who had heard screaming.

In the afternoon a vehicle was stopped by officers and the 31-year-old driver was detained and remanded in custody.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim had been identified and was "safe and well" after the incident.

