Kidnap arrest after woman snatched from street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a woman was seen being "dragged" into a car on a street in Bradford.
Police were called to Fairbank Road in Girlington in the early hours of Tuesday by residents who had heard screaming.
In the afternoon a vehicle was stopped by officers and the 31-year-old driver was detained and remanded in custody.
West Yorkshire Police said the victim had been identified and was "safe and well" after the incident.