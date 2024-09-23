Kidnapping suspect arrested in Des Moines

CBC

Police have found a body in the Ottawa River east of Pembroke, Ont., near where a kayaker went missing earlier this week.According to the OPP, the body was found on Saturday afternoon but police have not yet been able to confirm the person's identity.Police believe they drowned though an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death. Search crews from the OPP and the Sûreté du Québec plumbed the waters since Wednesday morning after a kayak carrying a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman