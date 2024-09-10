Kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff

Reuters

ELDORET, Kenya (Reuters) -The man accused of dousing in petrol and setting alight Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from burns sustained during the fatal attack on the Ugandan athlete, a hospital official said on Tuesday. Her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, died at 1830 (1530 GMT) on Monday, said Philip Kirwa, chief executive officer of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret in western Kenya where Marangach was being treated and where Cheptegei also died. "He developed respiratory failure as a result of the severe airway burns and sepsis that led to his eventual death," Kirwa said in a statement.