Kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
The grieving family brought the victim’s cremated remains to court.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say, prompting lockdowns at six nearby schools in the moments that followed.Three of those schools are now in "hold and secure" mode, which means that while outside doors to buildings are locked, "school life continues as normal inside the school," according to the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) website. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public.
ELDORET, Kenya (Reuters) -The man accused of dousing in petrol and setting alight Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from burns sustained during the fatal attack on the Ugandan athlete, a hospital official said on Tuesday. Her former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, died at 1830 (1530 GMT) on Monday, said Philip Kirwa, chief executive officer of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret in western Kenya where Marangach was being treated and where Cheptegei also died. "He developed respiratory failure as a result of the severe airway burns and sepsis that led to his eventual death," Kirwa said in a statement.
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
HALIFAX — A sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 has been extradited from Italy to serve the remainder of his sentence in Canada, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service says.
Cpl. Andrew Whiteway, a New Brunswick RCMP officer, has been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into an arrest in June.The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SiRT, which is responsible for investigating police-related violence, death and sexual assault in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, announced the charge in a news release Monday.Whiteway is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the face during an arrest in Richmond Corner, near Woodstoc