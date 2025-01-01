A kidnapping in Syria and a close call in Ukraine

👉Listen to The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim on your podcast app👈

In this special episode, Richard and Yalda recount their toughest moments while reporting on the road.

For Richard, that was when he was kidnapped in 2012 for five days while in Syria reporting for NBC.

Yalda then tells the story of how in 2017, during filming for a documentary while she was six weeks pregnant in Ukraine, she thought she might be losing her unborn baby.

