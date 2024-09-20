New Kids on the Block Announce Their First Las Vegas Residency — See the 2025 Dates!

The boyband will perform at the Dolby Live at Park MGM for two blocks of dates starting June 20

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty NKOTB's Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood in Sacramento in June 2022

NKOTB is ready to bring the block party to Sin City.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the New Kids on the Block — with members Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight — announced their first Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Named "The Right Stuff" after their 1988 hit song, the shows will run in two sessions from June 20-July 5 and Nov. 1-15, 2025.

"We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level,” Wahlberg said in a release.

The group made the announcement during an outdoor fan event in Las Vegas as a lead up to their performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21. In true Vegas style, they launched the news with a show-worthy display — arriving on a double-decker bus and leading a caravan of mobile billboards down the Strip, which was illuminated with marquees celebrating the upcoming shows.

Gregg DeGuire/Disney/Getty Images New Kids on the Block

The new production will be tailored specifically for Las Vegas, and will be designed to "immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship," according to the release. The band also hints that additional events will be scheduled during the run, from afterparties to possible solo shows with some of the group members.

“We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever," said Wahlberg. "As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after the New Kids and the Blockheads take over the town.”

Specific show dates for "The Right Stuff" residency include:



June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

November 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15



Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS, and for NKOTB fan club pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PT.

It was a busy summer for the New Kids. In May, the band released Still Kids, the group's first full studio album in 11 years. The 12-track collection — a mix of retro, synth-pop songs laced with ’80s nostalgia, modern beats and a blast of K-Pop energy — included the dance-beat single "Kids" and ballad "A Love Like This."

In August, they also wrapped up their Magic Summer Tour 2024 — a nostalgic nod to their 1990 stadium tour — with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Despite the schedules and time away from family and friends, the members say they're still excited and motivated to perform together.

"Our bodies get a little older every year, but I think as long as we keep that spirit of being young and open and excited about life, we can still feel like kids even when we're 95 years old," Jordan Knight told PEOPLE in May.

