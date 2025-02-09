Kids compete in 'Crepe Cook-Off'

Latest Stories
- The Independent
China makes some of Americans’ most common medicines. They won’t be spared from Trump’s tariffs
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
- BuzzFeed
So *That's* Why You Get More Lactose Intolerant As You Get Older
There's a reason you can't stomach cheese, ice cream and dairy like you used to.
- Yahoo Finance
Trump wants to put tariffs on prescription drugs. Experts warn it could backfire.
A tariff on imported drugs won't easily bring production back to the US, experts warn.
- HuffPost
Public Health Physician Schools Ex-RNC Spox With The 'Hardcore Truth' For Trump
Dr. Chris T. Pernell called out the Trump White House's "fundamental lack of understanding" on public health.
- KSBW - Monterey Videos
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard died, authorities say
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard died, authorities say
- People
Woman in Labor Says She Snapped at Her Sister-in-Law for Unsolicited Advice: 'She Has Since Unfriended Me on Facebook'
“Perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the group chat while in labor,” the mom of three wondered on Reddit
- CBC
Windsor pharmacist gets 7 years in prison in U.S. health care fraud case
A Windsor pharmacist has been sentenced in a U.S. court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.Tarek Fakhuri was one of four pharmacists who collectively billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).Losses amounted to more than $13 million US to Medicare, Medicaid an
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Residents upset after swastika flags seen near Interstate 75 overpass
Residents upset after swastika flags seen near Interstate 75 overpass
- Good Housekeeping
Susan Lucci Opens Up About Her Life-Threatening Experience
Susan Lucci opened up to Good Housekeeping about her heart health journey, sharing the top 3 things she hopes every woman can take away from her experience.
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
Human remains found in 2012 identified
The nonprofit DNA Doe Project identified the skeletal remains found in a field in Lancaster County in 2012.
- WAPT - Jackson Videos
Man arrested, charged in woman's beating death
An arrest has been made in connection with the beating death of a woman at a Jackson hotel.
- INSIDER
A woman transformed her body in the run-up to her 40th birthday — with high-protein foods and weightlifting
Eating more protein and doing glute exercises helped a 39-year-old woman burn fat, build muscle, and fix her back pain before turning 40.
- ABC News
Doctors' visits for flu highest in 15 years, most since swine flu pandemic: CDC
Outpatient health care visits for flu illnesses are at their highest levels in 15 years, according to data updated Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 8% of outpatient health care visits for respiratory illnesses are due to flu-like illness, which is the highest seen since the 2009-10 flu season, during the swine flu pandemic, data shows. During the week ending Feb. 1, 8% of emergency department visits were due to flu compared with 3.2% the same time last year, according to the CDC data.
- Yahoo Canada Style
This hand grip strengthener can have major impacts on your health — it's on sale for under $20
Shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
- Women's Health
Experts Say Timing Your Meals Like This Might Help You Lose Weight And Gain Muscle
Circadian rhythm fasting is when you eat between sunrise and sunset. Experts reveal whether it's helpful for weight loss and muscle gain.
- United Press International
U.S. influenza cases reach 15-year high despite declining COVID-19, CDC says
U.S. medical services providers are seeing the greatest numbers of flu cases since the 2009-2010 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.
- ABC News Videos
Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Super Bowl
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith breaks down what you need to know as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs get ready for a rematch.
- Yahoo Canada Style
My daughter lives with the most common heart condition in Canada. Here's how it impacts our lives
More than 300,000 Canadians live with congenital heart disease — a serious and life threatening condition.
- BBC
Woman stuck for 18 months on an NHS ward evicted from her hospital bed
She lived in a cubicle, despite being fit to leave, because of difficulties finding a care home.
- CBC
Kanye West suggests autism explains his 'episodes.' Advocates say that's harmful — and false
WARNING: This story contains antisemitic language.If you assume it doesn't need to be said outright that autism does not cause antisemitic behaviours, the current news cycle could suggest otherwise.Last month, after billionaire Elon Musk was criticized for his Nazi-like hand gesture at U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, many of his supporters suggested the salute was a "socially awkward autistic man's wave" or that he was simply expressing his emotions. And now Kanye West, the musical a