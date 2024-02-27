Can your kid's doctor handle opioid use? Probably not
Even with teen opioid overdose deaths soaring, a new study finds most pediatricians aren't prepared to treat young patients struggling with addiction.
The Canadian actor's family says he suffered "awful challenges" from ALS for more than five years.
Here's how to structure your days, so that you're setting yourself up for a long and healthy life.
A widowed husband filed a lawsuit against Disney World after his wife, a New York-based doctor, died suddenly eating at an Orlando parks’ restaurant. The 19-page lawsuit claimed the wait staff was negligent toward his wife’s severe food allergies.
Yes, I, too, don't like feet, but now I feel bad for neglecting them all these years...
From frozen blueberries and cauliflower rice to Dave's Killer Bread, here are the things a nutritionist who shops at Costco for two always buys.
From vaginal lubricants to pelvic floor therapy, Dr. Sheila Wijayasinghe shares tips for improving your quality of life during menopause.
Hospital staff and fellow patients joined forces to throw an impromptu wedding for Sara and Brandon Perry
The 8-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital with severe burns and a skull fracture, the sheriff’s office said.
The Alberta government will opt out of the federal government's pharmacare program covering diabetes medication and birth control.The deal is part of a supply-and-confidence agreement between the federal NDP and the governing Liberals. In a press conference Monday, Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the province is unhappy the deal was reached without consulting with the provinces first. LaGrange said Alberta has "robust" coverage of medications through programs like Alberta Blue Cros
Phil Noble/ReutersPrince William dramatically pulled out of a memorial service to honor his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, on Tuesday morning, with his office citing “a personal matter.”The last-minute cancellation sparked concerns about the health of William’s family members. His father the king is being treated for cancer and his wife, the Princess of Wales, is convalescing from abdominal surgery.Official sources in William’s office said that Kate was “doing well,” and King Charle
Two men are dead and three others are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents in the city Tuesday morning.One incident happened little before 5 a.m. in north Toronto on Hickory Tree Road near Weston Road.Toronto police said two men were rushed to a trauma centre where they both died."We're in the process of identifying these men and notifying their families," Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters at the scene Tuesday, adding that police believe the two men are in their 20s or early 30s
Christina Robinson, 30, denies murdering her three-year-old son in Durham.
WASHINGTON — One month after the Supreme Court struck down the right to an abortion, Democrats who then controlled the House pushed through a bill aimed to ensure access to contraception nationwide. All but eight Republicans opposed it. That vote two years ago, opposing legislation that would protect the right to purchase and use contraception without government restriction, may come back to haunt Republicans in November, as they seek to keep hold of their slim majority at a time when real fears
The baby’s death was reportedly ruled a homicide by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, with head injury as the cause of death.
All of Canada's top diplomats have taken the extraordinary step of writing a joint letter to their superiors warning of an "untenable" situation as their health insurance provider fails to process claims for Canadian staff working abroad.The letter, obtained by CBC News, is written on behalf of all Canada's heads of mission and ambassadors around the world. "What was already a challenging situation has become further untenable due to the cyber attack" on the company providing health-care coverag
Avoidant or restrictive food intake disorder, known as ARFID, is being highlighted by eating disorders charity Beat.
“This is him,” said Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce. “This is his life. This is his crusade. This is his family’s business. This is what they do. This will be a referendum on him and abortion at the same time.”
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a drug for the treatment of severe food allergies that promises to be a game-changer for those who worry daily about being exposed. On Sunday, Dr. Robert Wood at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center presented his findings from a study showing the drug Xolair can prevent severe allergic reactions. Niko Diaz, 17, has spent his whole life worrying about being exposed to peanuts, cashews and pistachios.
Progressive neurodegenerative disease suffered by Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord
A major retailer has moved to cut the cost of baby formula after a Sky News investigation revealed the impact of high prices on families. Iceland has confirmed it will sell 800g of SMA's Little Steps formula milk for £7.95 across its stores and online from Tuesday morning, which is £1.80 cheaper than its rivals. Last year Sky News revealed the dangerous steps some parents were taking to feed their babies due to spiralling costs.