'My kids face growing up in temporary accommodation'

Katie Barnfield & Lynette Horsburgh - BBC News
·5 min read

A mother of six who fled an abusive relationship has spoken of her heartache that her children faced growing up in mould-ridden temporary accommodation.

Sylvi Vaisanen, from Oldham in Greater Manchester, said she had been told she could be stuck in the house for 10 years.

She added it was a "heart-breaking" prospect, not least because she said her housing provider initially had told her it would only be for a maximum of six months.

The latest government figures reveal the number of children living in temporary accommodation across the North West has increased by 22% in a year.

Across the region, 9,170 children are currently living in temporary accommodation, compared to 7,490 last year.

More than 70% are in Greater Manchester.

Toys in bags
Ms Vaisanen said her five-year-old daughter had packed up her toys ready to move [BBC]

When she fled domestic abuse, Ms Vaisanen said she "walked out with just the clothes on my back and my kids".

Despite her temporary home's poor condition, she said she had been told she could not make any improvements, such as put anything on the walls, fixing doors or replacing carpets.

"It's not our home so we can't do anything to the house," Ms Vaisanen said.

The house has mould, wallpaper peeling off the walls and ceiling damage.

She said the prospect of her children growing up there "breaks my heart".

"It's not what I wanted for my kids," she said. "Many years ago we even owned our own home... so to go from that to this.. it's frustrating. It's just sad."

Ms Vaisanen said: "My five-year-old keeps packing her bags of toys, saying she doesn't want to touch them; she wants them for the new house.

"She talks about it every day. I just keep trying to be positive with her and say 'Hopefully, we'll get something soon'."

While Ms Vaisanen said she was "grateful we've got a roof over our heads" they "just want a home of their own; a forever home".

Damage to ceiling after a leak
The ceiling has still not been repaired after a leak in the bathroom two years ago, Ms Vaisanen said [BBC]

Laura Neilson, chief executive of the Shared Health Foundation, said she had never seen such high demand for temporary accommodation.

The charity, based in Oldham, helps families living in temporary accommodation with basics such as baby cots, beds and nappies as well offering counselling and advocacy advice.

She said her organisation was dealing with families who were never expecting to be in this situation.

"It can happen to anyone," she said. "If you lose your job, have a relationship breakdown or your landlord gives you an eviction notice or puts up your rent."

She said the foundation was seeing "real problems with damp, mould, rats and cockroach infestations and safety" in many of the properties used for temporary accommodation.

Dr Neilson said being homeless had a big impact on children's lives - disrupting their schooling and relationships, and can even result in bed-wetting, speech problems and delayed walking.

She said some children dropped out of school because it was too far to travel, or there were no school places available.

Dr Neilson said "more social housing" and decent landlords were needed to help tackle the crisis.

Dr Laura Neilson
Dr Laura Neilson said she had never seen such demand for temporary accommodation [BBC]

Oldham Council, which contracted Ms Vaisanen's housing provider, said it understood the "urgency and sensitivity of the housing crisis, especially for families in temporary accommodation" and "recognises the distress families face due to the limited availability of large, affordable homes".

It said Ms Vaisanen's case was "concerning and we are committed to addressing such situations with the utmost care and compassion".

The council encouraged tenants with specific issues to report them directly to the authority so it could address them "promptly and effectively".

It added: "We are dedicated to minimising the time families spend in temporary accommodation and are actively working to find solutions to this pressing issue.

“We are deeply committed to improving the housing situation in Oldham by increasing our housing stock, enhancing the quality of temporary accommodation, and supporting families in their transition to permanent housing."

'Perfect storm'

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has pledged to build 10,000 social homes in the region by the end of his mayoral term in 2028.

"Our councils are doing what they can to reduce the reliance on temporary accommodation and get families into permanent homes," he said.

"But it is something of a perfect storm that's breaking over areas like ours.

"It's not right on any possible level and I would just say either this government faces up to these things or makes way for one that will."

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "We want everyone to have a safe place to call home.

"That’s why we’re giving councils £1.2bn so that they can give financial support to those who need it, helping them to find a new home and move out of temporary accommodation.

"Our long-term plan for housing will support the delivery of more homes, including additional social housing.

"Since 2010 we have delivered over 696,100 new affordable homes, of which over 172,600 are for social rent, and we are on track to deliver on our target for new social homes."

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Manchester on Sounds and follow BBC Manchester on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

