Kids glued to their phones aren’t learning how to speak

In work – and in life – few things open doors quite like having the gift of the gab. However, it is not a skill that can easily be acquired. I have often looked in awe at those who can speak confidently no matter the situation. Why are they not a gibbering wreck?

Such mastery tends to be taught in private schools, where students can focus on which debating society to join instead of wondering where the door that just blew off their mobile classroom has gone.

My only memory of show and tell, a rare chance to practise speaking up, was when a classmate brought in an unexploded World War II bomb and we all had to be evacuated.

This could be about to change because under Labour, Britain’s most state-educated cabinet since 1945 wants all state-school children to be taught speaking skills as part of the curriculum.

The idea is that this will boost academic results, deepen thinking and eventually improve the workplace. On the one hand it’s a no-brainer – this is a lifelong skill which carries huge financial and social benefits.

But it also simplifies a complicated issue which ignores a very large elephant in the room. Our obsession with mobile phones.

In schools and households across the country, everyone is so glued to their phones that we are on the cusp of a conversational crisis.

Clinical psychologists have warned that talking too much online, in a world without any body language or facial expressions, means that teenagers miss out on critical social skills. Future classes on speaking up might provide some food for thought for students, but it won’t beat the dopamine hit of a mobile phone and the deliberately addictive creations of tech giants which is causing chit-chat to dwindle.

Managers are desperate for a solution, having already seen the problems play out in the workforce. Research published earlier this year by Uswitch found that a quarter of 18 to 34-year-olds have never answered their phone. Almost 70pc said they preferred to deal with things by text.

The boss of one major bank, bemoaning what he perceives to be a slide in verbal and written skills among his youngest workers, says there is no doubt that mobile phones are to blame.

If Sir Keir Starmer is serious about his pledge to give every child the chance to learn how to speak up and express themselves, then he has to accept that this is not just a classroom issue. Smartphones have fundamentally changed the way we talk.

We now become gripped by the online world at a worryingly young age. A quarter of children under seven own a smartphone, according to the technology regulator Ofcom, while 95pc of 12 to 15-year-olds have one.

The days of swapping gossip after school on a landline in earshot of your parents or (for older millennials) via clunky MSN Messenger chats have been replaced by hours of scrolling through pictures and videos on social media apps – around 51pc of children under the age of 13 now use some form of social media.

Many teenagers say they prefer a phone-based social life. A US survey of 1,000 teenagers conducted by Common Sense Media in 2012 found that the favoured way of communicating with friends for most respondents was “in person”. By 2018, texting had become the top choice instead.

Vicky Rideout, one of the study’s authors, warned at the time that “in another six years from now, these statistics may seem quaint”.

Here we are six years later, and she’s right. The organisation’s latest survey says that teenagers receive a median of 237 notifications from their phones a day. Of those, about a quarter arrive during the school day.

We live in a world of such phone addiction that there’s even a word for the widespread phenomenon of ignoring someone you’re with because you’re phone staring – “phubbing”. That term, a mix of “phone snubbing”, sums up our craving for technology at the expense of real life communication.

While for most adults this is likely to mean little more than an impolite habit causing couples to row, for teenagers the cost is valuable communication skills and even friendships. As real-time interactions are replaced with carefully construed but easily misinterpreted online ones, loneliness, misunderstanding and hurt feelings can easily follow.

Rachel Ehmke, the former managing editor of America’s Child Mind Institute, wrote last month that friendships conducted online allow everyone to keep their guard up and bond in a context “stripped of many of the most personal – and sometimes intimidating – aspects of communication”.

As real life interaction dwindles and teenagers navigate the complex world of communicating online, it is no wonder there has been a fourfold increase in rates of mental illness among 16 to 34-year-olds over the last decade.

Social psychologist and author Jonathan Haidt believes that social media has “rewired childhood” and changed human development on an “almost unimaginable scale”.

He points out that it wasn’t until around 2012 and 2013, a few years after Instagram, push notifications and the front-facing camera came out, that mental health started to really fall off a cliff. We need to find a way to unravel some of this damage.

There was a time when teaching children how to better articulate their thoughts would have made a world of difference to pupils, but the smartphone era has moved the dial on what needs to be done considerably.

Sir Keir Starmer’s pitch on speaking lessons for children was a good sound bite in the run-up to the election, but now he must consider how to get what he wants when up against the enormous power of the mobile phone.