Kids at Ronald McDonald House Maryland get a Christmas surprise

River Micelli is excitedly wheeling around the Christmas tree. The three-year-old is looking at all the presents under it. But which one does she want? The presents…all donated. Guests at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in downtown Baltimore make the holiday special. Their gifts are going to children staying at the nearby Ronald McDonald House. “Moms want to make Christmas really magical,” says River’s mom, Maggie Whalen. “It's hard to do when you're not home, so we really appreciate all the generosity.” The family is from upstate New York. They've been at the Ronald McDonald House for 13 weeks.