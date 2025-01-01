Kids on School Bus Noticed Driver's Alarming 'Mannerisms.' Now She's Accused of Driving Children While Drunk

Kayla Pier was charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent

An Indiana school bus driver is accused of operating her bus while drunk, with more than 30 students on board.

The accusations against Kayla Pier, 38, date back to September 20, when the LaPorta County Sheriff's Office alleges that students on a bus she was driving began making reports "regarding the driving behaviors and mannerisms of Pier."

The LaPorte Community School Corporation said in a Facebook post that students "demonstrated exceptional judgment and courage by reporting concerning behavior from their driver to school administrators."

The incident was reported to police on October 21, after the school corporation received a toxicology report that Pier had submitted, the sheriff's office said.

Pier was removed from the bus by officials and resigned the same day, the sheriff's office said. She was arrested after surrendering to police on Dec. 27, following a months-long investigation.

Pier was charged with "operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent," according to the sheriff's office. It is not immediately clear if she pleaded guilty or if she has retained an attorney.

“The courageous students aboard the bus who reported the behaviors of the accused are publicly commended," police captain Derek Allen said in a statement. "Their attention to detail and prompt actions may have prevented a tragedy from occurring."

