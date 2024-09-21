Kiefer vs. Sperry Highlights

Latest Stories
Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh explain awkward interaction after TD vs. Patriots
Robert Saleh appeared to try to give Aaron Rodgers a hug after the Jets' second TD on "Thursday Night Football."
- USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield says Tom Brady created 'high-strung' environment
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield appeared on the "Casa De Klub" podcast and said players were "stressed out" with Tom Brady leading the team.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL bold predictions: Who will turn heads in Week 3?
Week 3 in the NFL will undoubtedly feature some major twists between the start of Sunday and the end of the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Ex-Sabre Rejected NHL Offers for Maple Leafs Chance
This former Buffalo Sabres forward had NHL offers but elected to sign an AHL deal to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.
- Robb Report
Michael Jordan Finally Has a Buyer for His $14.9 Million Mega-Mansion Outside Chicago
The NBA legend’s custom-built estate is under contract to be sold after languishing on the market for 12-plus years.
- Bears Wire
The Bears' trade with the Panthers continues to look better and better
The Bears' trade with the Panthers is the gift that keeps on giving.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'He's Setting The Tone Right There From Day One': Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube Immediately Implementing Team's Identity at Training Camp
Berube led the skates with Groups A and B before Marlies head coach John Gruden headed the camp for Group C.
- USA TODAY Sports
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em RBs: Week 3 fantasy football
Running back's been a surprising position in 2024 with unheralded names leading the way. Here's five RBs who could step up in Week 3.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Traffic Cop: Week 3 lineup advice
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 3 lineups.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins Bring In New Goalie
The Boston Bruins have added a goalie to their training camp roster.
- People
Who Is Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins? Inside Her Relationship with the Late Athlete and Their Daughter’s Disputed Trust Fund
Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez got engaged a year before the athlete's arrest in the killing of Odin Lloyd
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Star to Retire After Season
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward will finally be hanging up the skates after the 2024-25 season.
- MMA Junkie
Ben Askren goes off on 'addict' Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler fight falls through
Ben Askren didn't hold back on Conor McGregor after his fight with Michael Chandler officially fell through. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was scheduled to return from a three-year layoff to face Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC 303 in June but withdrew after…
- FTW Outdoors
What did Aaron Rodgers say to Robert Saleh during awkward hug moment? The Jets QB has an answer.
It was one of the weirder moments of Thursday night's New York Jets win over the New England Patriots. After a touchdown scored by Brece Hall, head coach Robert Saleh tried to embrace Aaron Rodgers, who pushed him away, seemingly saying something to the effect of,
- The Canadian Press
Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked up at the boisterous crowd that turned out to cheer him and the Los Angeles Dodgers — and entertained each and every spectator with one of the greatest individual performances, and seasons, in major league history.
- Kansas City Star
The bejeweled 87 cup Taylor Swift had at Chiefs game was a special offering
Taylor Swift’s fans took note of the special cups that she and others in her Arrowhead Stadium suite at Sunday’s Chiefs game.
- People
Tom Brady Shares Breathtaking Sunrise from His Miami Home as he Reflects on 'Discipline'
“Discipline reveals the commitment you have to your dreams,” the retired NFL star wrote
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Simon Benoit Misses First Day of Maple Leafs Training Camp as He and His Partner Welcome Their First Child
Benoit signed a three-year, $4.05 million extension with the Maple Leafs on Mar. 29.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3: Jauan Jennings highlights sleeper picks
Scott Pianowski shares his favorite sleeper picks for Week 3 of the fantasy football season.
- Yahoo Sports
10 keys to winning your Week 3 fantasy football matchup
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for a successful Week 3.