Kiena Dawes: Man whose girlfriend blamed him for her death in suicide note guilty of assault but cleared of manslaughter

A man whose girlfriend blamed him for her death in a suicide note has been found guilty of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour - but cleared of her manslaughter.

Warning: Readers may find some of the details of this story distressing

During a six-week trial at Preston Crown Court, Ryan Wellings, 30, was accused of driving 23-year-old hairdresser Kiena Dawes to her death after two years of alleged domestic abuse and violence.

Shortly after writing the note on her phone, Ms Dawes left it and their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on 22 July 2022.

Paul Greaney KC cited the suicide note in his closing speech for the prosecution to the jury.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, jurors returned their verdicts.

Wellings made no reaction in the dock as the verdicts were read out.

Ms Dawes' sister wept and her mother looked straight ahead as the defendant was cleared of manslaughter.

Wellings had denied manslaughter but became the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following alleged domestic violence.

Jurors heard Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, had suffered two years of violence and abuse at the hands of Wellings.

She had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, a condition allegedly exploited by the defendant.

Ms Dawes had been "swept off her feet" after meeting Wellings, a landscape gardener from Bispham, who had a previous conviction for battering his ex-partner, mother of his twin girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellings had Ms Dawes' name and face tattooed on his body within a week of meeting, and proposed marriage within three months.

But Ms Dawes later said her "fairytale" turned into a "nightmare" with Wellings, who had a vicious temper and regularly enjoyed cocaine and drink binges.

His abuse of Ms Dawes included regular slapping and "ragging" by her hair amid other threats.

After she became pregnant, Wellings gave her a black eye and began criticising her weight.

Friends and her mother warned Ms Dawes to "run a mile" from "toxic" Wellings, but a pattern developed of break-up and make-up, he excusing his behaviour saying "it was only a slap" and apologising profusely.

Mr Greaney read Ms Dawes' suicide note to jurors: "The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me."

Wellings told jurors "I'm not a monster", claiming her allegations were either untrue or exaggerated and any injuries to her accidental.

He did, however, admit getting "heavy handed" with her.

A final battering "broke" Ms Dawes, Wellings leaving her needing hospital treatment.

This time she made a statement to police and Wellings was arrested.

He then broke his bail conditions but was not locked up, leaving Ms Dawes feeling let down by police.

Four days later she killed herself.

Three Lancashire Police officers face disciplinary hearings.

Ms Dawes had been described as a "very troubled young lady" who decided to end her life not because of Wellings, but because of "multiple factors".

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentencing of the defendant is yet to be arranged.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK