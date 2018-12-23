Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and More "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Stars Post Emotional Tributes to the Series

Fans aren’t the only ones with a lot of feelings about Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; the cast seems to love the series just as much as the viewers. And, judging from some of their recent Instagram posts, it seems as though the show’s stars are going to miss one another a great deal in between seasons.

According to Kiernan Shipka’s IG, the CAOS team just finished filming on the next installment of the series. The actor documented the momentous day by posing with her trusty feline sidekick, Salem, writing: “That’s season a WRAP on @sabrinanetflix!”

And Kiernan’s post was just the beginning of the nostalgia-fest. Several other cast members took to social media to share fond words about their costars. “Won’t be able to carry @kiernanshipka around like a faux-fur scarf because this is a season wrap on @sabrinanetflix,” wrote Chance Perdomo, who plays Ambrose Spellman. “I want it publicly known that I think you’re the sh*t & you ground yourself (unless being picked up) on a daily basis in way that I admire. Not once have I ever seen this gal lose her cool in any sense. She’s truly an angel.”

In addition to writing that sweet tribute for Kiernan, Chance also wrote posts in honor of Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Night), Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell), and Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle). (Earlier this month, Ross had some sentimental words of his own for the show, writing “what a year” along with a video of the cast’s final table read.)

Check out some of the emotional posts below — but don’t be too sad. CAOS Part 2 returns to Netflix on April 5, 2019, and the hit series is slated to have two additional seasons after that. In the mean time, you can always re-watch Season 1…or replay the holiday special for a truly festive (and witchy) night.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: 10 Hidden Messages in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale You Might Have Missed