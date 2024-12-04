Kilburn: £20,000 reward offered to catch moped killer who gunned down 'special' graduate

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered to find the killer of a much-loved university graduate shot dead in an act of ‘wicked violence’ in north London.

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was gunned down in Bravington Road, Kilburn at 11.06pm on Wednesday September 4.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was declared dead at the scene some 40 minutes later.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and one woman for assisting an offender. All four are bailed pending further enquiries.

Now independent charity Crimestoppers is offering its reward to help solve the murder.

Mr Stephenson-Walters, of Queen’s Park, and his killer had exchanged words. The lone gunman was seen racing away on a white moped, turning right into nearby Marban Road.

In a statement Mr Stephenson-Walters’ family said the “community are utterly broken by the devastating loss of such a special, innocent life”.

They added: “This heartbreaking tragedy serves as a reminder that Tikquaan could have been anyone’s son, brother, nephew, or friend.

“Your information could be the key to bringing justice for Tikquaan and providing closure to his grieving family, friends, and our community.”

Gunman seen on moped in Bravington Road, Kilburn (Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today marks three months since Tikquaan was fatally shot in a quiet residential street.

“His family, understandably, remain heartbroken and my team and I remain dedicated to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this wicked violence.

“We have been working tirelessly over the last three months and we have made four arrests in connection with Tikquaan’s murder.

“We are continuing to make enquiries to identify a man who was captured on CCTV in the vicinity before the attack took place. We have today re-released his image.

“I must reiterate my appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward and speak to ourselves or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Alexa Loukas, Crimestoppers’ London regional manager, added: “We know it can be really hard to share information, especially if you’re worried about consequences.

“If you have any information about Tikquaan’s murder, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can help.

“We will pass on what you know without ever asking for your personal details, so you stay completely anonymous. This means you won’t have to deal with the police, go to court, or give a witness statement.

.“Tikquaan was a cherished young man whose life was tragically cut short. His family, friends, and the whole community deserve justice. Your information could be key to making that happen.”

Anyone with information that leads to the conviction of suspects can claim the reward by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.