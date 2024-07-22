Who killed Janice Potter?

It was an average Tuesday night. Janice Lynn Potter, 24, arrived home from work on April 15, 1986, and ate dinner in her home on Talister Court in Rossville. At the time, Janice was two months pregnant. After dinner, Janice went to the family room in the basement to watch television. But with the wood-burning stove in the basement on, it was rather warm. So, before her husband left to attend his night classes in College Park at 6 p.m., Janice asked him to open their sliding glass door a crack to help let out some of the heat.