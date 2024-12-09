Who is Luigi Mangione, detained in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing? Here's what we know

A Maryland man has been detained in Pennsylvania and was being questioned about the shocking shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan after a multi-day manhunt that gained worldwide attention, authorities said.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in the western Pennsylvania city of Altoona after he was found with a gun similar to the firearm used in the shooting last Wednesday, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Monday.

Writings found on Mangione showed "some ill will toward corporate America," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Since the shooting, authorities have released images of a man they believe is Thompson's killer, including a recent one of him in the back seat of a cab wearing a black hoodie and a blue medical mask.

Here is what we know so far about Mangione and why he was detained.

The New York City Police Department released these images of “a person of interest” in the Dec. 4 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione spotted in McDonald's in Altoona, PA

Mangione was identified by a McDonald's employee who told police they saw him around 9:15 a.m. on Monday in the fast food restaurant in Altoona, Tisch said.

While at the McDonald's, Mangione was "acting suspiciously" and carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, as well as a U.S. passport, according to Tisch. He showed the police the same fake New Jersey ID that the gunman was believed to have presented to a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Nov. 24, the commissioner said.

In addition to the fake ID cards, Mangione had a gun and silencer similar to the ones authorities believe the killer used in New York, Tisch said. The gun used in Thompson's murder is believed to have been a "ghost gun" assembled with a 3D printer, NYPD Chief of Detectives Kenny said.

Clothes, including a mask consistent with the one seen in images released by police, were also recovered, Tisch said.

Mangione remained in custody on firearm charges, according to Tisch. Although he has not been charged with Thompson's murder, New York detectives were en route to Pennsylvania to further interview him about the shooting, the commissioner said.

Document found with Luigi Mangione

Authorities found a "handwritten document" in Mangione's possession, which spoke to "his motivation and mindset," Tisch said. This document is currently in possession of the Altoona Police Department as part of their investigation, Kenny said.

Based on briefly speaking with Altoona police, New York police don't see specific threats to other people mentioned in the document, Kenny said.

Kenny said that while the investigation was ongoing, “We believe, at this point – our investigation is leaning towards he was acting alone.”

What was Luigi Mangione doing in the McDonald's?

When authorities approached Mangione inside the McDonald's, "he was sitting there eating," according to Kenny.

Although Mangione had a fake passport, investigators don't believe he planning to flee the country, Kenny said.

Whether Mangione will be brought back to New York will be dependent on the Manhattan District Attorney's Office because he is facing gun charges in Altoona, according to the chief.

NYPD is also looking into Mangione's social media and the possible route he took to Altoona from Manhattan, Kenny said.

Luigi Mangione has ties in Maryland, California and Hawaii

Mangione has ties in Maryland, California and Hawaii, according to Kenny. Aside from growing up in Maryland, it is unclear how he has ties in California and Hawaii.

Mangione also may have attended college in Pennsylvania, the chief said. Kenny did not name which college Mangione may have gone to, or if it was near Altoona.

Contributing: Chris Kenny, John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This is a developing story.

