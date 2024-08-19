‘Killer Cakes’ Gory Competition Baking Special Set At Prime Video With Matthew Lillard, Danielle Harris & Nikk Alcaraz
A “deliciously gory” competition baking show is coming to Prime Video. The two-part Killler Cakes will premiere exclusively on the platform in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Thursday, October 8. The streamer also released some first-look photos (see above and below) of the special which comes from Blumhouse Television and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment.
Hosted by horror veteran Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s) with judges Danielle Harris (Halloween franchise) and experimental food artist and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking), Killer Cakes “is a one-of-a-kind competition show where bakers with terrifying skills attempt to win some of the most frightening challenges ever produced for television,” according to the official description. “Contestants will work with the best horror special effects artists in Hollywood to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares.”
Contestants include Amanda Yother, Rathdrum, ID; Dillon Barlow, Houston, TX; Dziedra “Z” Brusberg, Marysville, WA; Deadra “Dee” Compean, Beaumont, TX; Eszter Summerlin, Gulf Breeze, FL; Jesse Lesser, Dallas, TX; Mark Lie, Chicago, IL; Shanelle Long, Pensacola, FL.
Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner. Jason Blum and Gretchen Palek executive produce for Blumhouse Television, with Scott Feely for High Noon Entertainment.Lillard also serves as Executive Producer. Killer Cakes is produced by Blumhouse Television, ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.
