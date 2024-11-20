Killer drink driver tells police ‘I don’t care’ as he’s breathalysed after crash

A drunk driver who crashed his car in Kent and killed a passenger told police "I don't care" and "I just want to go to bed" as he was breathalysed.

Jack Nixon, 27, of Lancaster Road, Dover, had spent the night drinking in Canterbury before giving a lift to three people in the early hours of 9 October 2022.

He lost control of the car and it collided with a railway bridge in Deal.

This crash resulted in the death of a 21-year-old occupant.

Nixon had 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath — the legal limit is 35mg — and a drug test showed he had cannabis in his system.

He admitted causing death by careless driving through alcohol, causing death by driving while unlicensed, and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Nixon was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison. Upon his release, he will be disqualified from driving for seven years.