Killer driver sped with feet out of car window

A driver who caused a fatal crash had previously filmed himself speeding down a motorway while dangling his feet out of the car window.

Caleb Mansfield-Marr, from Blackburn, was driving at 64mph - more than double the speed limit - when he crashed into a car in Bredbury, Greater Manchester, on 7 August 2023.

Jack Howe, 76, who was a passenger, died from his injuries the following month. His 74-year-old wife who was driving was also seriously hurt.

Mansfield-Marr, 22, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court and was jailed for 12 years.

Investigators discovered videos on Mansfield-Marr's phone which showed him driving dangerously on several occasions.

Sgt Louise Warhurst, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "In one of the videos we found, Mansfield-Marr was driving at speeds exceeding 80 mph on a motorway with his feet crossed and resting out of the window while using cruise control."

Caleb Marsden-Marr admitted causing death by dangerous driving [Greater Manchester Police]

At the time of the fatal crash, Mansfield-Marr had been disqualified from driving, did not have a licence and was uninsured after previously being caught speeding and failing to stop after a collision, the force said.

Sgt Warhurst added: "This is a dangerous man who believes the rules and laws that all other road users abide by daily do not apply to him."

Mr Howe's widow, who has not been named, described him as "my best friend".

In a statement she said: "The morning of 25 September 2023 changed my life forever - I became a widow.

"My lovely, kind and caring husband of 50 years had passed away.

"No more companionship, conversations, laughs or celebrations to share together.

"I am healing from my injuries, but nothing can heal my loss of losing Jack."

