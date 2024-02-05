Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs From Grammys After Winning 3 Awards

Hours after winning three Grammy Awards, rapper Killer Mike was led away in handcuffs from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, as the LAPD arrested him for “misdemeanor battery”.

An LAPD statement on the arrest read “On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4 pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

The statement continued, “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Footage shot by Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter shows the rapper being led away, with a voice heard saying: “Are you serious? What the f***?” Credit: Chris Gardner via Storyful