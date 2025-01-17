Killer recalled to prison after murder 'boast'

The murderer of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen has been recalled to prison after "shamelessly boasting" about his crime, the Probation Service said.

Jake Fahri, then 19, was sentenced to life after he threw a large glass dish that shattered, severing an artery in the 16-year-old's neck, at a bakery in Lee, south-east London, in 2008.

The 35-year-old was released on licence in June 2023 following his 14-year term but recalled on Thursday morning.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Fahri is masked drill artist TEN and had recorded music referencing the murder.

Two songs by TEN have been played on BBC Radio 1Xtra's Introducing show, although not those with the apparent reference to murder.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen's family who deserve better than to see their son's murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime."

"All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions," the Probation Service spokesperson added.

"As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules."

TEN is a drill rap artist whose music often features violent themes, and who conceals his identity with a balaclava in videos.

In one song, he appears to reference Jimmy's death with the lyrics: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's.

"Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary. Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly."

In another track TEN raps: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone... I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

Margaret Mizen, Jimmy's mother who was appointed MBE for charitable work since her son's murder, told the BBC on Thursday she was "a little bit numb" and said that she would like answers over why the lyrics were allowed.

Jimmy's father Barry revealed that parole statements said Fahri had "done all the programmes" but that "doesn't seem to have made a blind bit of difference".

He said: "I think it does strike quite a few questions about the whole [prison] system - what's the point, you know?"

"I think there's some questions there certainly for the parole board."

Asked about the case by LBC, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy offered her "heartfelt condolences" to Jimmy's family.

"I think this is a horrendous case, and obviously I think the BBC in particular will want to reflect on the featuring of the person who killed him," she added.

A BBC spokesperson said: "This individual does not feature on any BBC playlists, we have never played - as we pointed out to the Sun - the lyrics they have printed.

"He's had two other tracks played twice. 1Xtra has no further plans to play his music, we were not aware of his background and we in no way condone his actions."

