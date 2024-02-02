A killer's tears: Police bodycam captures arrest of teenagers who murdered Brianna Ghey

Police have released footage of the moment Brianna Ghey’s teenage killers were arrested.

Clips show Eddie Ratcliffe, now 16, dressed in a dark t-shirt and shorts kneeling on a wooden floor as an officer tells him that he is being arrested on suspicion of murder.

In separate footage, Ratcliffe is seen holding a blue ball as police question him.

Another clip shows Scarlett Jenkinson crying as police confront her. The then 15-year-old’s hands appear to be cuffed behind her back and she asks: “How come I’m a suspect? Is it because I was the last person to see her alive?”

Transgender teenager Brianna was 16 when she was stabbed to death after being lured to a park by Ratcliffe and Jenkinson, who she thought were her friends.

Further footage shows Brianna and her killers together near Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on the afternoon of February 11 last year, moments before she was killed.

Following their arrest, Ratcliffe and Jenkinson sought to deny responsibility and blame one another for the murder.

The teenagers had automatic anonymity throughout the legal proceedings because of their age, preventing them from being publicly identified.

However, following an application by the press that was supported by Brianna’s family, Mrs Justice Yip, the trial judge, said the anonymity order would be lifted when the teenage killers were sentenced for the murder.