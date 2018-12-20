Killing Eve's Villanelle "battling with conscience" in season 2

From Digital Spy

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has opened up about season 2 of the hit show, and it seems we're going to get a deeper insight into Villanelle.

While we were introduced to Comer's awesome, hard-as-nails psychopathic assassin in season one, it wasn't until the end that we saw hints of a more vulnerable side.

Well, the actress has now teased that we'll get to know Villanelle more in the second season, revealing that the new batch of episodes has "a different energy".

"People's questions about Villanelle are always: does she have emotions; does she have morals?" Comer told The Guardian.

"You know, we have these glimpses of her maybe feeling something, but what is it? What is it that we don't know? That's definitely something that we’ve explored in series two, whether she is battling with her conscience – what's under there?"

In the same interview, the actress also admitted doing the second season was "daunting", especially after the immense success of the first.

"When you're a part of a show that has been received so well, the thought of going back and doing it all again is daunting until you start doing it," she said. "Then you just forget all that stuff and focus."

The second season has already wrapped production, and we have been given our first official look at the events following season one's cliffhanger ending with a set of new pictures.

Killing Eve is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The second season will air sometime in 2019.

