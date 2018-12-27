'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer reveals she was approached by 'Strictly' to join the new series

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer was approached to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing approached Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to appear on the next series.

Comer, who won critical acclaim as eccentric assassin Villanelle in the hit crime drama, revealed that she was asked whether she would like to appear in the 2019 series.

Following the success of the latest season which was won by Stacey Dooley and professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, Comer recalled the conversation she had with the team behind the hit BBC talent show.

“They were like, ‘Maybe next year, Jodie?’ I was like, ‘Mmm, no, I don’t think so!'”, the actress told The Sun.

“I’d embarrass myself, definitely!,” she added.

During the latest series, Comer was spotted enjoying the show in the audience.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton won Strictly Come Dancing 2018 (BBC) More

Revealing how much fun she had when she watched the show live, Comer, who played the role of Kate Parks opposite Suranne Jones in Doctor Foster, said: “I went with my mum and my nan because my nan is a Strictly super-fan.

“It was a once in a lifetime for her so it was really fun.”

Whilst Comer has ruled herself out of the 2019 line-up, broadcaster Chris Evans declared that he’s looking forward to getting on to the dance floor.

Appearing on BBC One’s The One Show, Evans said: “I have said yes.

“Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now,” he added.

Recalling the conversation he had with Strictly’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace, the TV and radio presenter revealed: “We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’

“But I know it isn’t,” he continued to comment.

However, Evans was quick to add that he had yet to formally sign up for the show.





Read more

Most shocking reality television moments of 2018

Giovanni Pernice ‘snubs family’ to spend Xmas with Ashley Roberts

Joe Sugg confirms relationship with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell