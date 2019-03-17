What is killing Sable Island's horses?

A team of researchers that has travelled to Sable Island for the past two years to find out what causes the horses to die is finding evidence of starvation in some of the feral animals as well as unusual levels of parasites.

Not many people would be grinning ear to ear as they gaze down at the corpse of a Sable Island horse, but Emily Jenkins, part of the team doing necropsies on the horses, regards it as a rare opportunity.

"It's like a kid in a candy shop," says Jenkins, an associate professor in the department of veterinary microbiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

"A dead horse is a mystery to solve. What's inside it? What killed it? It's a scientific puzzle."

Jenkins acknowledges her gleeful reaction is "kind of weird."

But she's quick to redeem herself: "I would like to also point out that I was very excited to see the first foal on the island in 2018 and that live horses are also pretty darn amazing."

Located about 300 kilometres off the southeast coast of Nova Scotia, Sable Island is a 42-kilometre sandbar that has supported a population of feral horses since the 18th century.

Jenkins said when she first touched down on the island in April 2017, she was crossing her fingers that there would be a few carcasses to examine. She got lucky.

The team examined 30 dead horses, just over half of the 50 or so estimated to have died that winter. Those mortalities represent 10 per cent of the population of about 500 — a percentage that "isn't off the charts" for wildlife, Jenkins said, but is considered high by Sable Island standards. The following year, she studied just five.

The last time a scientist studied the horses from a veterinary perspective was in the 1970s, so "there was really very, very little that we knew about why horses would die on the island," Jenkins said.

And since the population is protected under federal laws, getting samples from them is difficult, which is why dead horses are such a "treasure trove," Jenkins said. Researchers can examine the organs, bones and internal parasites to find out what makes them tick — or doesn't.

'Not a scrap of vegetation'

Starvation was one of the key factors in the deaths of the animals, especially for yearlings, who have lower social status and less access to prime grazing territory.

