Killings of Girl, 4, and Her Mom, Found Dead in Mississippi Might Be a Human Trafficking Case: Chief

Daniel Callihan has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter, Erin, 4, police announced

Callie Brunett/Facebook Erin Brunett, left, and Callie Brunett

The arrest of a man in Mississippi accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl and her mother may be tied to human trafficking, according to the local police chief.

Daniel Callihan, 36, was arrested on Thursday, June 13, for allegedly “committing brutal and heinous acts of violence” in connection with the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter, Erin, 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana said in a statement.

Another child, a 6-year-old girl, was also located in the area in Mississippi where Erin's remains were found. She was injured, but alive, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said in a press conference. Erin's remains and the 6-year-old child were found after an Amber Alert was issued for them after Callie was found dead in her home, CNN reports.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Daniel Callihan

Wade said, "Based on the crime scene, what it looks like, this may be the place where there has been some human trafficking done," WDSU and Valley News Live report.

Wade added, "We see cages, small animal cages. This is very, very disturbing to me as a police chief and as a father to witness and see what I saw."



It is believed that Callihan and Brunett previously dated, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said, CNN reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Related: Abducted Girl, 4, Found Dead in Woods Alongside Injured Sister, 6, After Man Is Arrested Over Death of their Mom

Callihan was taken into custody in Jackson, Miss..Victoria Cox, 32, was also arrested, Wade said. It is unclear if they have been formally charged at this time. Callie and Erin's manner of death has not yet been determined.



"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragic event. These are unspeakable crimes," Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep Callie's family in your prayers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.