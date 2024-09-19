Kim calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after testing 2 types of missiles

Hyung-jin Kim
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised successful tests of two types of missiles — one designed to carry a “super-large conventional warhead” and the other likely for a nuclear warhead, as he ordered officials to bolster up his country’s military capabilities to repel United States-led threats.

The tests appear to be the same as the multiple missile launches that neighboring countries said North Korea performed Wednesday, extending its run of weapons displays as confrontations with the U.S. and South Korea escalate.

The official Korean Central News Agency said that Kim oversaw the launch of the country’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile tipped with a dummy “4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead.” It said the test-firing was meant to verify an ability to accurately hit a 320 kilometer (200 mile) -range target, suggesting it’s a weapon aimed at striking sites in South Korea.

KCNA said Kim also guided the launch of an improved “strategic” cruise missile, a word implying the weapon was developed to carry a nuclear warhead.

After the tests, Kim stressed the need to continue to “bolster up the nuclear force” and acquire “overwhelming offensive capability in the field of conventional weapons, too," according to KCNA. It cited the Kim as saying that North Korea can thwart its enemies' intentions to invade only when it has strong military power.

KCNA released photos of a missile hitting a ground target. South Korea's military said later Thursday it assessed that both ballistic and cruise missiles fired by North Korea the previous day landed in the North's mountainous northeastern region.

North Korea typically test-launches missiles off its east coast, and it's highly unusual for the country to fire missiles at land targets likely because of concerns about potential damages on the ground if the weapons land in unintended areas.

Jung Chang Wook, head of the Korea Defense Study Forum think tank in Seoul, said North Korea likely aims to show it's confident about the the accuracy of its new ballistic missile with a high-powered warhead meant to attack ground targets. But Jung said North Korea hasn't acquired weapons that can penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground structures.

The Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile's first known test occurred in early July. North Korea said the July test was successful as well, but South Korea's military disputed the claim saying one of the two missiles fired by North Korea travelled abnormally during the initial stage of its flight before falling at an uninhabited area near Pyongyang, the capital. North Korea hasn't released photos on the July launches.

North Korea has been pushing to introduce a variety of sophisticated weapons systems designed to attack both South Korea and the mainland U.S. to deal with what it calls its rivals’ intensifying security threats. Many foreign experts say North Korea would ultimately want to use its enlarged arsenal as leverage to win greater concessions in future dealings with the U.S.

Worries about North Korea deepened last week as it disclosed photos of a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs. Since late May, North Korea has also floated thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea, prompting the South to resume anti-North loudspeaker broadcasts at border areas.

___

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • North Korea launches ballistic missiles for second time in a week

    North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the isolated regime's second launch in less than a week as tensions ramp up on the Korean Peninsula.

  • North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles in latest military display, neighbors say

    North Korea on Wednesday test-fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate. The launches come days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

  • Japan’s defense ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s military said Wednesday it detected North Korea test-firing at least one ballistic missile, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate.

  • China says will negotiate 'until the last minute' on EU EV probe

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's commerce minister said on Wednesday that Beijing will continue to negotiate "until the last minute" on the European Union's electric vehicle probe, with the investigation undermining confidence of Chinese companies investing in Europe. Wang Wentao was speaking in Brussels at a China-Europe Electric Vehicles event where around 30 top executives of Chinese and European electric vehicle industries met to discuss views on the EU's anti-subsidy case against China's EVs.

  • Beijing sanctions nine Pentagon contractors after US arms deal for Taiwan

    The Chinese foreign ministry announced sanctions Wednesday on nine US defence contractors in retaliation for Washington's approval of arms sales to Taiwan earlier this week. "Weapons sales by the United States to China's Taiwan region have seriously violated the one-China principle ... seriously infringed upon China's sovereignty and security interests, and damaged China-US relations," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters. "China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lo

  • China hits 9 US firms with property freeze over weapons sales to Taiwan

    China announced steps against nine U.S. military-linked firms on Wednesday over U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, freezing their property within China, in the latest move to put added pressure on the United States to halt its arms sales to the island. China has repeatedly called on the White House, an important international backer and arms supplier for democratically-governed Taiwan, to refrain from formal dealings with the island's leadership.

  • Taiwan deepening security cooperation with US, other 'allies'

    Taiwan's combat effectiveness has improved thanks to its deepening security partnership with the United States and other friends and "allies" but this is kept deliberately low key, the island's defence minister said. Democratically governed Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own territory, does not have treaty based defence relations with Washington or any of its allies, though the United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and military officials from both sides do conduct visits and training.

  • Taiwan security bodies 'paying great attention' to Hezbollah beeper explosions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's national security team is "paying great attention" to the detonation of thousands of pagers targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the island's defence minister said, after a Taiwanese firm was linked to the pagers' production. Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said the government was closely watching developments. "After the news came out, my understanding is that at present the relevant national security bodies are paying great attention to this," he said, without elaborating.

  • China announces sanctions on US companies selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan

    BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday announced sanctions on American companies selling arms to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force.

  • AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

    Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war

  • Exclusive-US keeps missile system in Philippines as China tensions rise, tests wartime deployment

    The United States has no immediate plans to withdraw a mid-range missile system deployed in the Philippines, despite Chinese demands, and is testing the feasibility of its use in a regional conflict, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, was brought in for joint exercises earlier this year, both countries said at the time, but has remained there. The Southeast Asian archipelago, Taiwan's neighbour to the South, is an important part of U.S. strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

  • Why finding out about Sue Gray’s salary really matters

    Chris Mason explains why the story about the prime minister's chief of staff earning £170,000 a year matters.

  • Kerstin Emhoff Expertly Claps Back At Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Kamala Harris Dig

    The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.

  • Hillary Clinton: I’m ‘conflicted’ by Melania Trump

    Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…

  • George Clooney Makes Donald Trump An Offer In Taunting Clapback: ‘I Will If He Does’

    “That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.

  • Judge Who Tossed Trump’s Docs Case Repeatedly Violated Disclosure Rule: Report

    Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school

  • Scientific American makes presidential endorsement for only the second time in its 179-year history

    ‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine

  • Maria Bartiromo Is Back With a New Trump–Diddy Conspiracy

    Pro-Trump, conspiracy-friendly Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo donned her tinfoil hat again Wednesday when she said that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and indictment earlier this week for sex trafficking and other charges was designed to take attention away from the assassination attempt of Donald Trump last Sunday.After demanding to hear more from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Bartiromo framed the issue this way: “They” want questions about the attempted assassination

  • Hungary refuses to pay fines for breaking EU asylum rules. Brussels is taking the money anyway.

    The European Union on Wednesday began the process of clawing back hundreds of millions of euros in funds meant to go Hungary after its ant-migrant government refused to pay a huge fine for breaking the bloc’s asylum rules. In June, the EU’s top court ordered Hungary to pay 200 million euros ($223 million) for persistently depriving migrants of their right to apply for asylum. The European Court of Justice described Hungary’s actions as “an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law.”

  • Sean Hannity Makes False Claim About Trump's Would-Be Assassins

    The Fox News host was not helping matters any in his error about the attempts on Trump's life.