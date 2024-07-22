Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence On Reports She's Returning For And Just Like That Season 3

Kim Cattrall on the set of Sex And The City 2 New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kim Cattrall has dismissed reports she’ll be returning to play Samantha Jones in the third series of And Just Like That.

Last week, Sex And The City fans had a big reaction when reports claimed that Kim would once again be filming scenes as her iconic character for the spin-off show’s upcoming third season.

However, on Sunday afternoon, Kim set the record straight, writing on X

(formerly Twitter) that she found the excitement around her rumoured return “very kind”, she was would “not” be back for the next batch of episodes.

When reports of Kim’s return first emerged HuffPost UK contacted reps for the Emmy nominee and the US broadcaster HBO, but did not receive a response.

Kim and her co-stars at the height of Sex And The City's success Getty Images via Getty Images

Although Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all reprised their roles in And Just Like That, Kim was not part of the reboot, having long made it clear she was done playing Samantha.

Rumours of a feud on the set of Sex And The City date right back to the early 2000s when the award-winning show was still on the air.

In the years since, Kim has spoken unfavourably about SJP in public on several occasions, also claiming she and her former colleagues had “never been friends” outside of the show.

Last year, Kim did make a brief appearance in And Just Like That, playing Samantha in one scene of the season finale.

However, she apparently filmed her appearance remotely, without any contact with her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Kim also insisted at the time that while she enjoyed “dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini”, the one-off appearance was “as far as” she was willing to go.

