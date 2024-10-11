Kim Jones is Leaving Fendi

Designer Kim Jones is stepping down from his role as artistic director of Fendi. He's been overseeing the design of womenswear and couture for the Italian fashion house since 2020 and though he is leaving Fendi, he will remain head of men's at Dior, where he's worked since 2018. In a statement from LVMH released this afternoon, the company noted that "Kim Jones made significant contributions to the brands creative legacy, seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi's historical heritage." They went on to say, "Throughout his four years, Jones' work was wholly guided by passion and creativity."

Jones pioneered a streetwear-focused vision for Louis Vuitton during his time as style director of menswear from 2011-2018, collaborating with brands like Supreme and artists like Drake. His menswear focus was always sharp but approachable and garnered a following with executives and cool kid artists alike.

In the womenswear realm at Fendi, Jones translated his sleek, sophisticated tailoring into feminine shapes and silhouettes that touched on the house's archives while moving the codes forward into the future. He balanced romance and polish with sensuality and strength, always honoring the matriarchs of the Fendi family and celebrating the house's 100-year-old history.

While there's no official word on where Jones will head next, if anywhere, it will be interesting to see if his focus remains on both mens and womenswear or just the former. He has always been a force--a designer who's never been without a great trick up his cool, well-cuffed sleeve.

