Kim Kardashian's Awkward Photo Shoot Becomes A Priceless New Meme

Lee Moran
Kim Kardashian has broken the internet once again.

The reality television star tweeted this snap of herself promoting husband Kanye West’s line of “Yeezy” sneakers on Monday:

But Kardashian’s bizarre and uncomfortable-looking pose captured the attention of tweeters, who began reimagining the image in all sorts of amusing ways:

