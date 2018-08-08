Kim Kardashian's Awkward Photo Shoot Becomes A Priceless New Meme

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet once again.
The reality television star tweeted this snap of herself promoting husband Kanye West’s line of “Yeezy” sneakers on Monday:
Like butter. #Butter350’s #Yeezypic.twitter.com/xOf0CU0hTC
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018
But Kardashian’s bizarre and uncomfortable-looking pose captured the attention of tweeters, who began reimagining the image in all sorts of amusing ways:
— Adam Markajani️ (@ADAMATION) August 6, 2018
#butter350#yeezy#TuesdayThoughts shake it to the east! #doubledutchpic.twitter.com/hn0fpckZnz
— Core-Lew (@Cllewis133) August 7, 2018
— Fabrizio (@breezy_y00) August 7, 2018
I’m trying but all these other memes are hilarious pic.twitter.com/J6esgwgIXO
— Joshua Kyle Jonathan (@JKJdot2) August 7, 2018
— Josh Stivers (@JoshStivers3723) August 7, 2018
butter pic.twitter.com/S57wQJssYd
— Samuel Brandani (@samuel_brandani) August 7, 2018
yay! pic.twitter.com/oriT4WSaKb
— Tami (@TamiDaBushPilot) August 8, 2018
— hannah gray (@hannnahgrayy) August 8, 2018
— Paint University (@MsPaintWorld) August 8, 2018
I think I understand the artistic intention: #LikeButterpic.twitter.com/RhfFCJK1sP
— Alex Goebel (@AlexGoebel22) August 8, 2018
— APRYL (@gothsexx) August 7, 2018
Like, you're out!#KimKardashian#kardashianpic.twitter.com/PdQsdnpkXU
— tHE rABID bULLFROG (@rabid_bullfrog) August 7, 2018
mood pic.twitter.com/XH6RK77xqc
— goPuff (@gopuff) August 7, 2018
@I_theGiovannipic.twitter.com/8XcbIK9p42
— Daddy Long Legs (@I_theGiovanni) August 8, 2018
#LikeButter#Yeezy#Kardashianpic.twitter.com/E8U2LvN6C1
— VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) August 7, 2018
— cal (@calamauriii) August 7, 2018
This looks like a crime scene https://t.co/kppNtuKjmQ
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 6, 2018
someone dial 991 for her pic.twitter.com/cWmEjaQKgD
— F.Hegen (@f_hegen) August 6, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.