Kim Kardashian Was 'Channeling' Kourtney for Her “AHS” Character but Wound Up Emulating Mom Kris

The SKIMS founder played her biggest TV role yet in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' alongside Emma Roberts

fx Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian pulled from some real-life experiences to inform her portrayal of Siobhan Corbyn on American Horror Story: Delicate.

In a conversation with Chloë Sevigny for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Kardashian, 43, reflected on how she approached playing the cutthroat publicist — who works for Emma Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott — and revealed who in her family inspired her the most.

"I was really channeling my sister Kourtney [Kardashian Barker] and someone that I work with," Kardashian told Sevigny, 49.

But despite her intention to channel her older sister, 45, Kim's character ended up looking a lot like another one of her family members.

"And everyone, when it came out, they were like, 'That is Kris Jenner all the way.' And I was like, 'I guess I had that preparation already, but it’s not what I was thinking.' But I so see it now," she said.

The SKIMS founder said that the role came to her straight from Ryan Murphy, the creator of AHS, who had told her, "I really want to write something for you. Would you consider doing American Horror Story?"

"I obviously know the franchise — and it was an honor. Sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push," she said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Kim Kardashian (left) and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

It was a successful partnership, given that the pair are set to work together again on another series, where Kim will play what she described to Sevigny as "a high-powered divorce attorney."

"I’m really excited about it. And, again, that confidence that he believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. And it feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV," she explained.

As for where she's drawing inspiration from this time, she said she'll "be channeling Laura Wasser," who has been her divorce lawyer twice.

Eric Liebowitz/FX Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

On the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, Kim reflected on her relationship with Wasser, who she said knows "enough" about her to help guide her in future relationships.

"I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'"

American Horror Story: Delicate is now streaming on Hulu.



