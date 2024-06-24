Kim Kardashian Debuts Dramatic New Platinum White Basket Braids

Kardashian shared new snaps of her hairstyle on Sunday, June 23

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian revealing her platinum braids

Kim Kardashian is showing off a new look!

On Sunday, June 23, The Kardashians star, 43, shared a carousel of snaps of her platinum white basket braids.

Kardashian looked to the side and then back at the camera in the first three snaps before closing out the post with a photo of her looking down to the ground.

“So pretty!! Platinum looks so good on you!! 🤍🤍🤍,” one person commented under the captionless post, while another added, “i like it!! it’s really innovative!!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kim kardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian revealing her platinum braids

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Her House is a 'Sanctuary' from 'the Chaos' — and Where SKKN Home Got Its Start (Exclusive)

Kardashian then shared another carousel post of her sporting her hair in a straight middle parting hairstyle.

“Cream dream,” her caption read as she wore a beige vest top resembling faux deerskin teamed with a chunky bangle and open-toed heels.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The SKIMS mogul first went back to blonde earlier in June when she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a basic white tank top teamed with calf-hitting trousers and a pair of $1,038 Giaborghini Rose 31 stiletto boots.

On Sunday, June 24, she continued her blonde look in a white sleeveless dress while placing her blonde strands behind her eyes as she posed by a car. Kardashian made no comment about the moment other than adding the infinity emoji “♾️”.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says She'll Need 'Less Botox for More Emotion' as a Movie Actress but Won't 'Be Gaining 500 Lbs. for a Role'

The star — who shares daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with her ex-husband Kanye West — celebrated the second anniversary of her SKKN beauty brand on Friday, June 21.

“hbd @skkn 🧁 our new Lip Glosses and Highlighters are now available exclusively at SKKNBYKIM.com,” her caption read as she posted an image of herself eating a cherry cupcake.

"2 year Anniversary of SKKN 🧁," she added in another post that featured snaps of lip glosses and highlighters.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.