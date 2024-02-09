Kim Kardashian 'exclusively dating' NFL player Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian is exclusively dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, but has been trying to keep it quiet because of her outspoken and volatile ex-husband Kanye West, according to reports.

The reality TV star, 43, and 31-year-old wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, who goes by his initials OBJ, have publicly been linked since September 2023.Now, an insider has claimed that they have taken things to the next level and are only dating each other.

“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” they told MailOnline. “She is not seeing anyone else right now - at least not that her close friends know of.”

For years every aspect of Kardashian’s life has played out via her family’s reality TV shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians, but she has kept this relationship close to her check.

Kim Kardashian pictured with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson whose life was made hell for dating her by her former husband Kanye West (Getty Images)

Opening up on why, the insider said she wanted to avoid causing any unnecessary animosity from her former husband West, with whom she shares four children and launched multiple public attacks on her comedian ex Pete Davidson when they were dating.

“After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs,” they told the publication.

Adding: “It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.”

The one good thing working in her favour at least is that West has since married Australian architect Bianca Censori, however she does bare an increasingly uncanny resemblance to Kardashian.

The Skims mogul is also said to be keen to avoid any false speculation that she is a “homewrecker” as she and Beckham started “hanging out” following his split from longtime girlfriend Lauren “LoLo” Wood - with whom he shares one-year-old son Zydn.

Their split was announced in September, but it is unclear when their relationship came to an end.

The Standard has contacted a representative for Kim Kardashian for comment.