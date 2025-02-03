Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammys drama as she breaks social media silence

Kim Kardashian (right) has yet to comment on her ex’s attention grabbing antics (left) (ES Composite)

Kim Kardashian’s silence on ex-husband’s Kanye West’s latest headline-grabbing antics speaks volumes.

West, 47, and second wife Bianca Censori, 30, scandalised the red carpet at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Australian model dropped her long black fur coat to reveal a barely-there transparent dress.

The rapper - who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 - looked on approvingly at his 30-year-old other half, who left nothing to the imagination as she posed before snappers and stunned onlookers.

Taking to social media in the aftermath, Kardashian, 44, made no mention of the furore once again caused by the father of her four children.

Instead, she used her platform to post some stunning shots of her attending the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala the following evening.

Kim Kardashian shared some images of her attending the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala (Instagram @kimkardashian)

She also took to the opportunity to wish best friend and fellow reality TV star Natalie Halcro happy birthday.

Along with a slew of throw back images of them having fun together, she penned: “Happy birthday to one of my besties. Can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her friend Natalie Halcro on her birthday (Instagram @kimkardashian)

Adding: “We need a girls trip ASAP!!!” and tagging both Halcro and pal Olivia Pierson.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Censori will face any legal repercussions from her actions.

According to California Penal Code 314(1), indecent exposure is defined as "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."

It further stipulates that the act must be "willful and lewd" to be considered a crime. To be found guilty, a person must "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

A first-time offender can receive anything from a misdemeanour to up to six months in prison, or a fine of £800. Repeat offenders however risk a longer prison sentence and at least a decade on the sex offenders register.

Some online were certainly both offended and annoyed by the move, with many taking to social media to vent their outrage.

"Kanye and that lady should be arrested for that stunt on the red carpet” penned one person on X, formerly Twitter.

"Every single time I have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will," fumed another, while a third questioned: “Does this event not have a dresscode?”

West and Censori are no strangers to causing a stir with their flesh-flashing antics.

She has frequently been photographed in a state of undress in public and last year they were banned for life by a Venetian boat rental company following an incident of indecent exposure.

The move came after they were spotted enjoying an amorous moment on a water taxi in Venice, Italy, with West exposing his bare buttocks in front of gawking tourists and leading to fury by locals.