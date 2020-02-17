Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sit Courtside — and Share Jumbotron Kiss — at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among those in the crowd at Sunday night’s 2020 All-Star game, watching as the annual event featured a touching tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who died in last month’s tragic helicopter crash.

The couple — who have been married since 2014 and share four kids together — were photographed sitting side-by-side in the front row of the game, held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Both appeared to be having fun, Kim even kissing Kanye on the check during one sweet moment. The smooch was shared on the Jumbotron, and later, to Kim’s Instagram, alongside other selfies and footage from the game.

They looked stylish as ever, too.

Kim, 39, wore an oversized rust orange puffer coat, which she paired with matching pants. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star finished off her ensemble with tan boots, and wore her dark locks down in her favorite Cher-inspired hairstyle.

Kanye, 42, went for a more causal look. The rapper rocked light denim jeans, adorned with white floral painted spots. He added a red bandana-print shirt and a darker denim coat, plus a handful of accessories including dark shades, Yeezy sneakers, and gold rings.

Seated next to Kim and Kanye was rapper J. Cole. Other stars in the crowd included Cardi B, Offset, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Common, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Chadwick Boseman, Jon Stewart, Donnie Wahlberg, Spike Lee, Bad Bunny, Ludacris, Taylor Bennett, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Chris Tucker, and Megan Rapinoe.

