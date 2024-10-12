Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close Pose in SKIMS on Set of New Legal Drama “All's Fair”: ‘A Pajama Party‘

Kardashian will star in the Ryan Murphy series as a high-powered divorce attorney at an all-female law firm

Niecy Nash/Instagram Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash and Glenn Close wearing SKIMS

Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close are becoming fast friends!

On Friday, Oct. 12, Nash-Betts, 54, shared a photo to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the set of All's Fair, Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, which will star herself, Kardashian, 43, and Close, 77.

The on-set photo — which features all three actresses wearing Kardashian's SKIMS pajamas — shows the trio posing with their hands in the air in front of a 1980s-inspired living room.



"This is what happens when our leading lady @kimkardashian gifts our cast @skims," Nash-Betts captioned the photo. "It's a Pajama Party 🎉 on the set of #All’sFair with the icon @glennclose ❤️ Thank you Kimberly 💋."



Niecy Nash/Instagram Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close

Deadline previously reported that while not much else is known plot-wise about the forthcoming Hulu drama series, Kardashian is set to play a successful Los Angeles divorce lawyer working at an all-female law firm.

In a May episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and Murphy spoke about the mom of four's role in All's Fair — and compared her role in the series to her own divorce attorney, the high-powered celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser.

"I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' " the reality star recalled, as Murphy joked that people get "very close" to their divorce lawyers and "tell them everything."

"Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again,' " Kardashian said with a laugh.

Eric Liebowitz/FX Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Also starring in All's Fair will be Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts, Deadline reported. Close previously revealed to ET that the series began filming in late September, but no release date has been set.

While Kardashian, who starred in Murphy's newest season of American Horror Story: Delicate, and Nash-Betts, who most recently played a a small-town detective in Murphy's Grotesquerie, are both frequent collaborators with the Glee creator, Close previously revealed that she was hesitant to say yes to All's Fair.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Close said that when Murphy originally pitched her the series, she was worried that it would be too similar to her 2007 series Damages, in which she played a tough-as-nails attorney.

"I don't like to repeat myself," Close told ET. "And I think Ryan came to me, and I said, 'If you want me to be nasty, I don't want it. Because I've done Damages. I don't want to be that person again.' He said, 'No, no, no, you're not gonna be that person. She's gonna be different.' "



