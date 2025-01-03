Kim Kardashian’s Old Predictions For 2025 Have Resurfaced — And Fans Are Pointing Out The Obvious

A letter that Kim Kardashian addressed to her “future self” 10 years ago has resurfaced on TikTok, and fans are offering heated discourse on which of her many predictions missed the mark.

Kardashian reads her letter aloud in a July 2015 video for Glamour that was released in conjunction with an interview for the magazine’s cover. In it, she makes some well-meaning prognostications about her sisters’ futures.

“I hope Khloé finds her happily ever after and falls madly in love because she really deserves it,” she says. “I hope Kourtney is maybe done with having babies. She has a lot on her plate, and I know she doesn’t want to stop anytime soon.”

As it turns out, Khloé Kardashian was in the process of separating from her first husband, former NBA star Lamar Odom, around the time that the video was released. The pair called off the split after Odom experienced a near-fatal drug overdose that October, but would finalize their divorce about a year later.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, had had three children with boyfriend Scott Disick by 2015. The couple broke up that same year, and Kourtney went on to wed Blink-182 musician Travis Barker in 2022. She and Barker welcomed a son, Rocky, in November 2023.

TikTok users were quick to point out just how off some of Kardashian’s hopes and predictions would turn out to be a decade later.

Watch Kim Kardashian read her 2015 letter to her future self below.

“Kourtney having a baby currently is sending me into orbit,” one person wrote.

Added another: “Kourtney kept having babies and Khloé hasn’t found the one.”

Of course, Kardashian herself has experienced some major life changes since the release of the video. The Skimms founder was married to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, at the time, and they’d had their first child, daughter North West, about two years prior.

The couple went on to have three more children ― son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm. They divorced in 2022, after eight years of marriage.

As for predicting her own future, Kardashian’s forecasts were a bit less specific ― with one notable exception.

“If you haven’t broken the 100 billion mark on Instagram followers, I will be very disappointed in you,” she proclaims.

Though Kardashian boasts more than 358 million followers on Instagram, she’s ranked behind stars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, who have 423 million and 376 million, respectively.

According to numerous reports, the world’s most-followed Instagram account belongs to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with 646 million followers.

