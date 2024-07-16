Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kourtney Dolce & Gabbana Feud in Video with Andrea Bocelli in Italy

Kim and her sister Khloé posed with Bocelli after Kim suggested Kourtney copied her by having the Italian tenor perform at her wedding amid last year's heated feud between the sisters

Kim Kardashian is poking fun at her and sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker's feud yet again.

On Monday, July 15, Kim, 43, reenacted a bit from the siblings' Dolce & Gabbana clash that played out on season 3 of The Kardashians as she and younger sister Khloé Kardashian headed to see Andrea Bocelli perform at the Teatro del Silenzio in the Tuscany region of Italy.

In the clip shared on Khloé's Instagram Stories, Kim — wearing a glittering black dress, matching head scarf, and sunglasses — mouthed along to her previous confessional comments.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli."

Bocelli, 65, then made an appearance in the clip, with Kim hugging him before Khloé, 40, entered the shot. The sisters then posed on either side of the Italian tenor. "I win after all," a caption read, tagging Bocelli.

Bocelli also shared a clip of himself handing out flowers to Kim and Khloé on stage during one of his 30th anniversary shows on Monday, with Khloé reposting the video on her Instagram Stories and telling the musician, "We love you so."

The posts come after things got heated between Kim and Kourtney, 45, in The Kardashians episodes that aired last summer, with the latter not being happy about Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana on a collaboration shortly after they served as the designer for her wedding to husband Travis Barker.

Kim pointed out that she'd had Bocelli perform at her wedding to ex-husband Kanye West in Florence, Italy in 2014, before he also performed at Kourtney's 2022 Portofino nuptials.

"You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle? OK,” Kim, who has since settled her differences with her sister, said in a confessional.

Bocelli previously commented on the feud on his Instagram Stories, sharing a clip from the episode at the time.

"Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing to you 😃," he wrote.

"But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. 😉 See you soon in Tuscany!" Bocelli added, referencing his son, 26.

Kim and Khloé's Italy trip comes after they attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India on July 12.



