Kim Kardashian Praises DA’s Menéndez Brothers Resentencing Recommendation: “Never Stop Questioning”

After her visit with them behind bars, Kim Kardashian is grateful to see the Erik and Lyle Menéndez could be able to walk free.

After Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recommended Thursday that the brothers be resentenced for the 1989 murders of their parents José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menéndez, potentially making them “eligible for parole immediately,” the Kardashians star shared her reaction.

“The Menéndez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing,” she began in a statement on her Instagram Story. “They cold be released in as early as 6 months.

“Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable,” wrote Kardashian.

She went on to thank “the millions who have been vocal supporters,” adding: “Your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy‘s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.”

