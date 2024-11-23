Kim Kardashian Pulls Outfit and Bag from Infamous “KUWTK ”Fight with Sister Khloé From Her Archives: ‘IYKYK’

The memorable moment took place during season 2, episode 7 of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

E!; Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shows off archived outfit from iconic 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode

Kim Kardashian knows every outfit has a story behind it.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the SKIMS founder, 44, revealed that she was organizing her archives, which include an outfit from her infamous fight with Khloé Kardashian from season 2, episode 7 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Organizing my archive. IYKYK," Kim wrote over a photo of the multi-colored lace trim babydoll sweater and matching black bag she wore during one of the reality series' most iconic moments.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shows off photo of iconic outfit from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

The mom of four wore the casual look during the 2008 episode where Khloé, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker argued with her over her behavior at a car dealership.

When Kim goes to brother Rob Kardashian's apartment to make things right with her sisters, Khloé attempts to shut the door in her face, which causes her to barge in and hit Khloé with her purse as she says, "Don't be f------ rude. I swear to god, don't be f------ rude. I’ll f------ hurt you. Don't do that."



She would later add during a confessional included in the episode that she was "so angry."

The sisters have seemingly learned to laugh at the altercation. Earlier this year, Khloé celebrated its 16th anniversary by sharing a clip of the moment on X, writing, "I wish she would try this now @KimKardashian."

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim jokingly replied to the post, writing, "Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago. @khloekardashian."

Khloé would then issue one last playful jab by writing in a follow-up post, "Damn I love it when you talk to me like this!! Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me. Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body. I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up I’ll see you and you big ass bag soon. Make it a Himalayan."

