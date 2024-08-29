Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Forced' TikTok Filming Process with Daughter North

The SKIMS founder shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian North West

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an inside look at how she films TikTok content with her daughter North West.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, the reality TV star, 43, shared an Instagram carousel filled with adorable snaps of herself with her daughter North, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, as they got dressed up and filmed TikTok videos in their hotel room.

The mother-daughter duo has become popular on the social media platform for their account @kimandnorth, and the mom of four shared some behind-the-scenes of their filming process.

In one photo, the two can be be seen laughing at their own video with North's phone suctioned to the mirror in front of them. The carousel continues to show the dancing video that the two were filming in the picture, which is set to "Apple" by Charli xcx.

"I might enjoy the forced tik tok dances a litttttttle bit 😉," Kardashian captioned her post.

In more photos from the post, Kardashian can be seen wearing a yellow leather Miu Miu bandana top with brown suede flare jeans. North is seen sporting a blue and grey sweater vest on top of a white button down top, extra-long camouflage shorts and a large fur hat.

The TikTok video, which was posted on Aug. 14, has amassed over 9 million views.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian North West

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the SKIMS founder shared even more behind-the-scenes moments from her recent trip to N.Y.C. with North on Instagram — and the fashion highlights did not disappoint.

Kardashian posed in a white dress featuring massive cutouts and silver accents, while her daughter rocked a mesh jersey over a collared long-sleeve shirt, pairing those with camouflage pants, sneakers and a black Prada hat.

In other photos, the mother-daughter duo cuddled a Pomeranian. Kardashian also posted a video of her getting fit for the sleek summer dress.

Alongside North, Kardashian is also a mom to sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 6.



