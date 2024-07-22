Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Video of Sister Khloé Snapping Her Bodysuit in Bathroom: ‘Things I Find in My Phone’

The reality stars recently traveled to India together for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding

kim kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian attempt to button her SKIMS bodysuit.

Kim Kardashian got quite the assist from sister Khloé Kardashian!

On Sunday, July 21, Kim, 43, shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Stories showing her younger sister Khloé, 40, helping snap a black SKIMS bodysuit into place as she stood with her pants pulled down. She jokingly wrote over the post: "Things I find in my phone... thanks @KhloeKardashian."

In the clip, mom-of-four Kim filmed herself in a bathroom mirror as Khloé crouched down at her waist, attempting to fasten the bodysuit's snaps — unfortunately located underneath her pants — together, to no avail.

"This is literally what sisters do," Kim joked in the video. "I can't snap my bodysuit!"

kim kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian (left) films sister Khloé Kardashian helping to snap her bodysuit

The two sisters could be heard chatting among themselves as Khloé laughed and continued to work on Kim's snaps.

"This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long," mom-of-two Khloé chimed in. "When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?' "

"There's one," the Good American founder continued, after getting one snap closed, adding a joking expletive.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian

The two Kardashian sisters have had a busy summer so far. Just last week, they attended billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding in India. The reality stars raved about the celebration, which first kicked off on Friday, July 12, in numerous social media posts.

On Sunday, July 14, Khloé shared a series of photos of herself and Kim at Friday's ceremony on Instagram, writing, "Kim and Khloé take India 🇮🇳 🧡. I can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!! The best memories with my bestie 🧡."

During the same trip, the sisters paid a visit to a temple to serve food with Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia.

On Tuesday, July 16, Kim shared a carousel of photos from their spiritual visit on Instagram. "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls ✨. I’m forever grateful," she captioned the post.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in India

Last month, Kim also celebrated Khloé's 40th birthday with a massive party — and showed off some of her dance moves for her Instagram followers. On June 30, Kim shared tons clips of her time at Khloé's birthday bash the night before, including a video of herself performing some dance lifts with Cade Hudson.

The SKIMS founder took part in Dancing with the Stars in 2008 and finished in 11th place.

“So apparently I was doing this multiple times 'til we shut the party down,” Kim jokingly wrote over the video. “Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing W The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer.”



