Kim Kardashian Shares Inside Glimpse of Daughter Chicago’s Cowgirl-Themed 7th Birthday Party

The birthday girl rocked a personalized tasseled shirt for the bash, while her mom sported a mainly all-black leather look

It’s not Kim Kardashian’s first rodeo when it comes to throwing an extravagant birthday party for one of her kids!

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the SKIMS founder, 44, shared a glimpse inside her daughter Chicago’s cowgirl-themed 7th birthday party by posting a series of snaps and clips on her Instagram Stories.

The birthday girl dressed fittingly for the occasion, wearing a white tassel shirt, white cowboy hat and white and beige tasseled pants, with Kardashian posting the outfit clip set to Beyoncé’s "Texas Hold 'Em." The back of Chicago's shirt was also personalized with ‘Chicago West’ written in diamante and fringing beneath. Meanwhile, Chicago’s younger brother Psalm, 5, wore a checked shirt and leather waistcoat as he posed with his cousin Tatum, 2 — the son of Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian — who sported a double denim look.

Mom Kim rocked a mainly all-black leather look, wearing a cowboy hat with an unbuttoned shirt, western belt and blue jeans beneath a pair of chaps as she snapped a series of mirror selfies.

Also among the photos was a shot of Chicago’s incredible personalized cake, which featured a pink and white cowboy boot, a western belt and ‘Chi’ written out in pink rope.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Chicago West at her 7th birthday party

“We are setting up for Chicago's cowgirl-themed birthday party,” Kim began in the following post. In the video, Kim panned the camera down a long table covered with a pink gingham cloth and cowboy boots and vases filled with pink and white flowers. Hay bales for party guests to sit on had also been covered in pink gingham.

Sister Khloé also shared her own glimpse inside the bash, with the 40-year-old posting a video of son Tatum, daughter True, 6, and niece Chicago dancing on a pink and white dance floor next to a personalized stage featuring cow and horse figurines, hay bales, pretty pastel balloons and ‘Chi’ in huge pink letters.

Aunt Khloé went on to capture the moment Chicago blew out her candles after her guests sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram True Thompson at the party; Chicago and True on the dance floor

“Blow it out,” The Kardashians star shouted in the videp, before whooping and saying, “Yeehaw!” as Chicago below out final one.

Another clip also niece showed Dream, the 8-year-old daughter Khloé and Kim's brother Rob Kardashian, taking on a giant piñata shaped like a pink cowboy boot with a ‘C’ across the front.

"Let’s go Dreamy! Yes!’ Khloé shouted. Her daughter True was then next to go, and as she took a few swipes at the piñata the proud mom shouted, “Let’s go True! Yes, harder!”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Tatum Thompson and Psalm West at Chicago's birthday party

Chicago’s celebrations come after her mom penned a sweet birthday tribute to her little girl on Instagram on Jan. 15.

“My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!” Kardashian wrote alongside a carousel of selfies of the mother- daughter duo. “You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi 💘.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram The decor at Chicago's cowgirl-themed party

Along with Chicago and Psalm, Kiom is also mother to daughter North, 11, and son Saint, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.



