Kim Kardashian Shares Makeup-Free Selfie During Spa Time Before Trip to Spain with Son Saint

Kardashian posted the self-care moment a day before her trip to Spain

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian in a makeup-free selfie posted on Aug. 23, 2024

Kim Kardashian made time in her busy schedule for self-care.

The mom of four, 43, posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 23, in the middle of an apparent spa day, tagging her makeup and skincare company SKKN. For the caption, she simply wrote, “@skkn spa.”

In the selfie, Kardashian wore her hair in a bun and had a towel wrapped around her forehead as she lied down on a treatment table.

The snapshot was a rare moment of peace for the busy mom, who later posted photos and videos of a trip to Spain with her son Saint and friends to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Saint, 8, some friends and Kardashian appeared to be visiting the headquarters of the soccer team Real Madrid in the Instagram Stories videos. She wore a team crop top that said "Emirates fly better" and sweats for a meet and greet with soccer players David Alaba, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, sports manager Simon Gebrelul and musician Savas.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October 2023, Kardashian expressed the importance of skincare.

"It’s definitely nice to have a moment of self-care — even when I’m busy, I always make time for my skincare routine, especially at night," she said at the time, highlighting some of the at-home facial treatments her company offers.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian poses in a selfie with soccer player Jude Bellingham in the background.

She also makes sure to prioritize skincare while traveling.

"I love to mask when I’m traveling, on the plane or at the hotel as part of my prep when I feel like my skin is looking a bit dull, so that I have that fresh, 'I just received a facial' look before any big event," the entrepreneur added.

Kardashian knows that aging is inevitable, but told PEOPLE her plan is to do it "gracefully" and to do that she has to care about her skin today. It's a lesson she said she tries to pass on to her kids.

"Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instill that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children," the multi-hyphenate said. "It’s so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit."



