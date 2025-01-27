Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Photos with Daughter North West as the Two Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Dinner Date Night

Kardashian is the mom of four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a special night out with her oldest child.

The Kardashians star, 44, shared a post on her Instagram of her recent outing with her daughter North West, 11. The gallery included pictures from the duo's night out to dinner with the first one showing off their full looks.

Kardashian wore a long brown coat with fur lining paired with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed clutch box and nude heels. North incorporated fur into her look with a fuzzy trapper hat paired with wide-leg jeans and a graphic T-shirt.

When it comes to Kardashian and North, the fashion looks never disappoint. On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her trip to New York with her 11-year-old daughter on Instagram.



North recently shared that she gets her style inspiration from her dad Kanye West, 47, while speaking with Kardashian for her Interview Magazine cover story, published on Oct. 11, 2024.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her children

“I like streetwear and ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” North shared when asked about her favorite style at that moment.

Kardashian is also a mother to three other children: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The SKIMS founder shares her four children with ex-husband West.

