Kim Kardashian supports Black business gala following Melania Trump controversy

Kim Kardashian is showing up for Black-owned businesses, despite recently stirring controversy online with her support of first lady Melania Trump.

The reality TV star and media mogul was spotted at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The Fifteen Percent Pledge is a racial equity and economic justice nonprofit advocacy organization that lobbies major retailers and corporations to commit 15% of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses.

In the fashion department, Kardashian stunned in a backless black dress by Balmain, which featured a crocodile scales imprint on the bodice and sequined, sheer embellishments.

Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, alongside R&B star Kelly Rowland, presented a series of grants for the 2025 Achievement Award to three businesses: RedDrop ($200,000), Brooklyn Tea ($35,000) and Bernard James ($15,000).

Meanwhile, the second annual Sephora Beauty Grant, a $100,000 grant created to honor exceptional Black beauty brands, went to Sienna Naturals co-founders Hannah Diop and actress-comedian Issa Rae.

Kardashian's gala appearance comes after she ignited political backlash last month when she posted a photo of the first lady attending President Donald Trump's inauguration on her Instagram story. "The Kardashians" star shared the photo without comment; she hasn't clarified the post since.

Despite sharing a close relationship with first daughter Ivanka Trump, the Skims founder and her famous family rarely publicize their political leanings and when they do, the Kardashian-Jenner clan tend to lean toward Democrats.

Fans lashed out at Kardashian on social media for her perceived endorsement of the Trump family, with one commenter writing, "girl…. sold out out for far right maga propaganda."

In 2016, Kardashian endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her race against President Trump, which he ultimately won. After former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris won in 2020, she posted three blue hearts on X alongside a picture of the pair.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kim Kardashian at Fifteen Percent Pledge gala after Melania Trump post