Kim Kardashian Teases She’s Dating Someone New in “The Kardashians ”Season 6 Trailer: ‘I Had the Intention of Staying Single’

The SKIMS founder revealed she's even thinking about building extra closet space for the mystery man

Kim Kardashian is dating once again.

In the season 6 trailer of The Kardashians released on Friday, Jan. 17, the mom of four reveals that she is seeing someone new and making future plans for them.

While Kim is outside of her home, she ponders building extra closet space just for her mystery beau.

"To here," Kim blocks out the imaginary space with her open arms, "I make a whole 'his' closet."

Hulu Kim Kardashian 'The Kardashians'

“You must really like him,” replies her mom, Kris Jenner, 69.

“He’ll be happy,” Kim says.

Related: Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson

In her confessional Kim says, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2024, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that the law student doesn’t have time to date, and that she's focused on work and motherhood.

"She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids," the source says of Kim’s four kids — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Following her separation from the Graduation rapper, 47, in 2021 after six years of marriage, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022. He also appeared on season 2 of The Kardashians, as Kim detailed how they’re romance blossomed after working together on Saturday Night Live for Kim's October 2021 hosting debut.

“I called the producer at SNL and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like: heard about this BDE, need to get out there, like I need to just like jumpstart my — I was just basically DTF.”

In September 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Kim was hanging out with Odell Beckham Jr., following his split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. By April, however, their relationship “fizzled out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Michael Le Brecht II/ABC/Getty Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in 2022

Related: Kim Kardashian Doesn't Have Time to Date: 'She Has Help but It's a Lot of Work to Balance Everything' (Exclusive Source)

ADVERTISEMENT

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in May 2023, Kim described herself as a hopeless romantic, and detailed wanting to share her life with someone special.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And while she’s open to finding a partner, Kim said she doesn’t need someone to be responsible for her happiness. "I'm really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy," she said.

The trailer highlights other milestones, including sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday, the sisters' trip to India for the lavish Ambani wedding, and North performing in The Lion King at The Hollywood Bowl.

The Kardashians season 6 returns on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 12 a.m. EST.



Read the original article on People