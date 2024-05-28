Kim Kardashian Tells Her Fans to 'Follow My Nephew' Mason Disick After He Creates an Instagram Account

The 14-year-old joined the photo-sharing app this past weekend

Taylor Hill/Getty; Mason Disick/Instagram Kim Kardashian, Mason Disick

Kim Kardashian still can't believe her nephew is on Instagram.

On Tuesday, May 28, the SKIMS founder, 43, shared a screenshot of her 14-year-old nephew Mason Disick's Instagram account on her Instagram Stories, featuring three posts the teenager had added since joining the app this past weekend.

"I still can't believe Mason is on IG," Kardashian wrote over the photo. "Everyone follow my nephew @masondisick."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian Instagram Story

Related: Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick, 14, Joins Instagram, Shares Rare Photos of Himself All Grown Up

On Saturday, May 25, Mason — whom Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares with ex Scott Disick — launched his first official Instagram page. The teenager shared rare photos of himself looking all grown up on the social media platform, having declined to be on social media throughout the past few years.

In his first post, Mason uploaded a photo of him posing outdoors on a balcony with his head dipped down, wearing a cap over his face, a black T-shirt and khaki green baggy pants. In a second snap, he turned his back to the camera as he showed off his outfit some more.

Mason received emotional reactions from his aunts Kim and Khloé Kardashian in the comment section as they responded to the photos.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé, 39, wrote as Kim added, “You’re really on Instagram 🥹.”

On her Instagram Stories, Khloé again shared her reaction to the teen joining Instagram, expressing her shock at how old Mason was getting.

"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta. The one who named us KiKi and KoKo is a legit teenager," she wrote over the first photo Mason had shared on the platform, adding several emotional emojis.

In March, Mason showed off his designer outfit on Khloe's Instagram Stories, which included multiple pieces of Chrome Hearts jewelry.

The video began with the Good American founder filming Mason's brown motorcycle boots, slowly panning up to show that he was wearing jean shorts and a matching jean jacket.

"Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me your belt, show me the belt, yes, Mason," Khloé said. Mason then put his fists together to show off his jewelry.

"Oh, fit check, let me see these rings," Khloé said. "What is happening? Chrome! Chrome! Chrome!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.