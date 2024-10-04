Kim Kardashian voices support for Menendez brothers: ‘They are not monsters’

Kim Kardashian has urged prosecutors to reconsider the life sentences given to the Menendez brothers, who killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

The US reality star and entrepreneur, who often advocates for prison reform, said she visited Lyle and Erik Menendez in prison three weeks ago.

“They are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men,” she wrote in an essay for NBC News.

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Chloe Sevigny as Kitty Menendez, Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in the Netflix drama, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix/PA)

“You think you know the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. I certainly thought I did: In 1989, the brothers, aged 21 and 18, respectively, viciously shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home.

“In 1996, after two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“As is often the case, this story is much more complex than it appears on the surface. Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused for years by their parents.”

Kardashian’s comments came after the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon confirmed the brothers will get a court hearing in November after his office received new evidence which allegedly corroborates claims that Erik Menendez was sexually abused by his father.

During a press conference, Mr Gascon said his office will review the new evidence and decide whether the case should be considered for resentencing, setting a hearing date for November 29.

Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez and Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez in the Netflix drama, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix/PA)

The case has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after Netflix launched documentary series The Menendez Brothers.

The real Erik Menendez has since criticised the series in a statement shared by his wife Tammi Menendez on X, calling it a “dishonest portrayal” of a time when prosecutors “built a narrative on a belief system that males were not sexually abused”.

The brothers are currently serving life sentences without parole for shooting their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in their mansion in Beverly Hills on August 20, 1989.

Lyle and Erik initially told police they found their parents dead, but later said their violent actions were rooted in a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

In a trial, prosecutors said there was no evidence of any abuse, and the young brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.

In her essay, Kardashian said she wanted to make to clear that “the killings are not excusable”, but that she hoped Erik and Lyle Menendez’s life sentences are “reconsidered”.

“We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved,” the 43-year-old added.